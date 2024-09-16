Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Stock Up 1.9 %

RPM International stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

