Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,464 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.