Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $248.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

