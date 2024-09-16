Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

