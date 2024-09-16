Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.8 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 1.3 %

PZRIF stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.