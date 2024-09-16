Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
PXLW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,450. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.
