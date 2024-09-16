PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.97

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.97 and last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 1032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

