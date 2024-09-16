PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $64,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.18 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
