Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $150.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.36. 203,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

