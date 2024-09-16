PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,069 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.