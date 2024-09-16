Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 12,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

