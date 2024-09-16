Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.