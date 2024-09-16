Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

