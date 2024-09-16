Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $379.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

