Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,844 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.1% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 222,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

