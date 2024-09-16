Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,128 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

