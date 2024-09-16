Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -9.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 914,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.