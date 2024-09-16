PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Increased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in PDD by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after buying an additional 348,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

