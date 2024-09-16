Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.26

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $136.18, with a volume of 60479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 752.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 679,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

