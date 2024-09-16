Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.19 million and $6.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

