Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $129,820.00 in Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 248,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $69.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

