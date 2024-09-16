Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.52

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.52 and last traded at C$34.59, with a volume of 221114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Parkland Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

