Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.41.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
