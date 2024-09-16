Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

