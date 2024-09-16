Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.