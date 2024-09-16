PAID Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.25 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $5,824.98 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05426054 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,705.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

