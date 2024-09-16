PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

PAGS opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

