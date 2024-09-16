OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.60

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

