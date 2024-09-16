Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.88

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 696509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 41.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

