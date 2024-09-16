Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Travis J. Boone Purchases 4,120 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 437,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $6.34. 375,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,357. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

