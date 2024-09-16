Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 352.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 28.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 928,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,689. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of -155,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.