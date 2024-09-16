Orchid Market Cap Reaches $66.44 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.44 million and $2.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

