Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday after Melius upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Melius now has a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $169.86 and last traded at $168.92. 8,104,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,461,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

