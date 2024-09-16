Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

