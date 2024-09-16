One Capital Management LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 135,930 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,889 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

