One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

