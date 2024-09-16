One Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,365 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,365 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $21.64 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

