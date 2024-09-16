One Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,777 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,777 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,512,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,127,000 after buying an additional 656,583 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 90,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Intel stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

