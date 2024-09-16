One Capital Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $916.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a market cap of $406.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $861.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

