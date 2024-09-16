One Capital Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $571.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

