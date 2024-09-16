One Capital Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.