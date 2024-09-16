One Capital Management LLC Buys 673 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,153.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,026.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.