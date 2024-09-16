OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the August 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 755.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.13). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.