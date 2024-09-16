OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the August 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 755.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OMVJF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.13). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

