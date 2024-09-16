OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $42.99 million and $32.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

