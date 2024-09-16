OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $36.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.