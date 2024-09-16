Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

OLY opened at C$102.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$246.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.28. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$83.00 and a 1-year high of C$122.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

