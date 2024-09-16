Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLY opened at C$102.37 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$83.00 and a one year high of C$122.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.