Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for 1.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 20,865.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 219,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ternium by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth $5,426,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ternium by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TX opened at $33.35 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

