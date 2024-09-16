Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.