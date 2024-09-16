OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIO remained flat at $24.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.