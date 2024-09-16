OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,392,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,033,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Stories

